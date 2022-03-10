Gray Television Promotes GMs To Help Manage Station Group

Gray Television said it promoted six of its general managers as part of a plan to expand the team overseeing management of its local stations.

Kym Grinnage (Image credit: Gray Television)

The changes result from the decision by senior VP, local media Chris Mossman to resign his position to pursue other opportunities outside of Gray Television, the company said.

Ronna Corrente was promoted to senior VP, local media, to oversee Gray’s stations in the southwest. She was named GM of Gray’s WAVE Louisville, Kentucky, last August.

Gray also named five of its GMs to the new position of regional VP/general manager. They will continue running their current TV station and oversee the stations in three other markets as well.

Dana Neves, general manager of WFSB Hartford, Connecticut, will also oversee Gray’s television stations in Springfield, Massachusetts; Bangor, Maine; and Presque Isle, Maine.

Collin Gaston, GM of WBRC Birmingham, Alabama, will now also oversee Gray’s television stations in Montgomery, Alabama; Columbus, Georgia; and Meridian, Mississippi.

Thom Pritz (Image credit: Gray Television)

Kym Grinnage, the General Manager of WWBT (NBC) and WUPV (The CW) in Richmond, Virginia, will also oversee Gray’s television stations in Greenville-New Bern, North Carolina; Harrisonburg, Virginia; and Charlottesville, Virginia.

Thom Pritz, GM of KCRG in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, will also oversee Gray’s television stations in Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Duluth, Minnesota; and Ottumwa, Iowa.

Sue Ramsett, the general manager of KWQC (NBC) in Davenport, Iowa, will now also oversee Gray’s television stations in Sioux City, Iowa, and Rochester and Mankato, Minnesota. ■