Trending

Gray Names Ronna Corrente General Manager at WAVE-TV

By

Mikel Scheafer succeeds her as GM at WVUE-TV

Ronna Corrente Mikel Schaefer Gray Television General Manager
Mikel Schaefer and Ronna Corrente get new jobs at Gray TV stations (Image credit: Gray Television)

Gray Television said it named Ronna Corrente as general manager of WAVE-TV, in Louisville, Kentucky.

Corrente is currently GM of Gray’s WVUE-TV in New Orleans. She will be replaced there by Mikel Schaefer, the station’s news director. WVUE assistant news director Kristen Palestina will succeed Schaefer as news director. 

 Also Read: Gray TV Requiring Employees To Be Vaccinated by Oct. 1 

All of these moves are effective Sept. 7.

Ken Selvaggi most recently held the GM job at WAVE

Corrente started her TV career at WDKY-TV in Lexington in 1995 and rose through the ranks there to general sales manager and general manager. She moved to WAFB-TV, Baton Rouge, as GM before being named to run WVUE in 2020.

Also read: Gray TV Agrees to Pay $925 Million For Quincy Media 

Schaefer started WWL-TV, New Orleans, when he was still in college. He moved to WVUE in 2008 as News Director. 

Jon Lafayette
Jon Lafayette

Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting + Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.