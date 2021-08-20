Gray Names Ronna Corrente General Manager at WAVE-TV

Mikel Schaefer and Ronna Corrente get new jobs at Gray TV stations

Gray Television said it named Ronna Corrente as general manager of WAVE-TV, in Louisville, Kentucky.

Corrente is currently GM of Gray’s WVUE-TV in New Orleans . She will be replaced there by Mikel Schaefer, the station’s news director. WVUE assistant news director Kristen Palestina will succeed Schaefer as news director.

All of these moves are effective Sept. 7.

Ken Selvaggi most recently held the GM job at WAVE .

Corrente started her TV career at WDKY-TV in Lexington in 1995 and rose through the ranks there to general sales manager and general manager. She moved to WAFB-TV, Baton Rouge, as GM before being named to run WVUE in 2020.

Schaefer started WWL-TV, New Orleans, when he was still in college. He moved to WVUE in 2008 as News Director.