Selvaggi Tapped For WAVE GM

WSFA Montgomery (Ala.) Vice President/General Manager Ken Selvaggi will shift to Louisville to run WAVE. Both are Raycom stations; he starts March 21.

Selvaggi has worked at WSFA since July of 2006. He's held positions as producer, news director and general manager across a 30 year career, in markets such as Pittsburgh; Huntington/Charleston, West Virginia; and Topeka.

Selvaggi will succeed Steve Langford at WAVE upon Langford's retirement.

Montgomery is DMA No. 117. Louisville is No. 50.

WSFA is an NBC affiliate, as is WAVE.