Gray Promotes Corrente to GM in New Orleans

Gray Television said it promoted Ronna Corrente to general manager of WVUE-TV, the top-rated station in New Orleans.

The company also named Joe Sciortino as general manager of WAFB-TV, the CBS affiliate in Baton Rouge, La., succeeding Corrente.

The new positions are effective Feb. 1.

Corrente succeeds Tim Ingram, who earlier this month was promoted to senior VP-local media at Gray. Ingram was recently named General Manager of the Year by Broadcasting & Cable for his role in driving WVUE to market leadership in the Big Easy.

Corrente started her TV at WDKY-TV in Lexington, Ky., rising to general sales manager and later general manager. She moved to WAFB in 2018.

Sciortino began his career 30 years ago at WWL-TV, New Orleans before moving to sales job at WAFB. He became sales manager of Gray’s KAIT-TV, Jonesboro, Ark., and was promoted to general manager of Gray’s WDAM-TV, Hattiesburg, Miss, in 2013. Gray moved him to Shreveport, La., in 2016 as GM of KSLA-TV.