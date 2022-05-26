Gray TV Adds Reporters to InvestigateTV Team

Gray Television said it has added two reporters to the staff of its InvestigateTV unit, Joce Sterman and Caresse Jackman.

Sterman was lead investigative correspondent for the Spotlight on American segment on Sinclair Broadcast Group’s The National Desk. Before that she worked at stations including WHAG-TV, in Hagerstown, Pa., WPMT-TV, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, WMAR-TV, Baltimore and WJLA-TV Washington, D.C.

Jackman has been consumer investigative reporter at WSMV-TV, Gray’s station in Nashville, since 2019. Before that she worked at WWL-TV, New Orleans. She also covered the Flint water crisis while at WJRT-T after stops at WCBI-TV, Columbus, Mississippi, and WJTV, in Jackson Mississippi.

“We are excited to expand our team and bring aboard 2 more journalists with expertise in community-focused investigative reporting that generates results,” VP of Investigations for InvestigateTV Lee Zurik said.

InvestigateTV launched in 2018. It’s reports are available on Roku, Amazon Fire, at InvestigateTV.com and across Gray broadcast and digital media properties. ■