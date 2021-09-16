Gray TV Launching Investigative News Show in 102 Markets

Gray Television said it will launch a weekly show featuring reports from its investigative team, InvestigateTV.

The show, titled InvestigateTV will star airing Sept. 18-19 on stations Gray owns in 102 markets.

The show will feature reports on government corruption, consumer alerts and healthcare issues.

“Our investigative team and our local journalists are doing some extremely impactful work that is resulting in real change. This new show is an extension of our commitment to hard hitting investigative journalism that can make a difference in our communities,” said Gray Television senior VP Sandy Breland.

The InvestigateTV team is led by Director of Investigations Lee Zurik. Consumer Investigators Rachel DePompa and Sandra Jones report on scams, bad business practices and recalls. News teams from across Gray stations will contribute local investigative pieces with national significance.

Lee Zurik (Image credit: Grey Television)

Zurik will anchor the show.

“Our team’s mission and purpose are to expose issues viewers may never have known about but impact their lives. In the last year, we’ve worked on stories about car crash tests failing to equally incorporate women, COVID-19 assistance and other subsidies going to unintended people and businesses, and health care disparities in America’s rural communities,” said Zurik. “That’s the kind of in-depth reporting we’ll be sharing on this show each week.”

InvestigateTV is the latest example of a local station owner creating national news telecasts. Nexstar Media stations contribute to its cable network NewsNation; Sinclair Broadcast Group launched National Desk this year; and the E.W. Scripps Co. is launching an over-the-air version of Newsy that will have contributions from its local stations.

InvestigateTV launched in 2018. In addition to reports from its own team, it incorporates reports from partners including Propublica, News21 at Arizona State University’s Cronkite School of Journalism and NerdWallet. Its reports can be found on Gray stations and digital properties and via Amazon Fire, Roku and InvestigateTV.com.