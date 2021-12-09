Gray Television Expanding National Investigative Unit

Gray Television said it is expanding its national investigative news team-dubbed Investigate TV--and promoted some of the unit’s current members.

The National Investigative Team plans to add a report and photographer early next year. In September, Gray launched a weekly show featuring reports from the investigative team on its stations in 102 markets.

“The expansion of our National Investigative Unit reinforces our commitment to strong

investigative journalism. We’re proud of the work of this unit that is having a real impact in the communities we serve,” said Gray Television Senior Vice President Sandy Breland.

Lee Zurik, who overseas the national investigative team, was promoted to VP of investigations from director of investigations.

Jamie Grey was upped to managing editor of investigations from executive producer of investigations.

Greg Phillips moves from news director at WMC-TV, Memphis, to executive producer of investigations.

Gray launched InvestigateTV in 2018. It produces stories for Gray’s 113 TV stations and the Investigate TV app, available for Apple, Amazon and Apple.

This year, the investigative team uncovered a lack of government oversight and transparency in agricultural subsidies; discovered a glaring equity disparity in transportation safety that led to a recent change in federal laws; highlighted environmental protection issues; and created an in-depth series examining health care policies and outcomes in the Appalachia and Delta regions.■