Gray to Syndicate Weekly Political Series Starring Greta Van Susteren

Former Fox News, MSNBC and CNN anchor Greta Van Susteren will star in a new weekly political program, Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren, this fall that Gray Television is producing and distributing, said Gray Chairman and CEO Hilton Howell Jr. on Monday.

“We believe viewers will embrace Ms. Van Susteren’s firm but tough approach with elected and other leaders to bolster the trusted, quality news our viewers already depend upon,” Howell said in a statement. “Our goal is to provide critical information without bias to allow viewers to form their own opinions and reach their own decisions by exploring all sides of a complex issue.”

Besides airing on local TV stations across the country, the weekly series also will distributed across digital platforms, including a website and app. The digital platforms will feature extended interviews, live streaming and links to additional content.

Gray will air Full Court Press across its own footprint of 93 markets plus television stations in Chicago and Milwaukee, covering nearly 28 percent of US television households. Gray anticipates securing additional station clearances prior to the show’s launch. Cassie Yde of The Television Syndication Company is handling syndication.

Full Court Press joins Hearst's Matter of Fact with Soledad O'Brien as one of the few weekly first-run syndicated series. Matter of Fact is now in its fourth season and is renewed to return for season five.

Related: Hearst's 'Matter of Fact' Renewed for Season Four