Gray Names Rob Boenau GM of KOLD-TV in Tucson, Ariz.

Gray Television said it named Rob Boenau as general manager of KOLD-TV, in Tucson, Arizona.

Boenau has been marketing director for Gray’s Cleveland stations WOIO-TV and WUAB-TV for the past 20 years. Last month, he helped Gray launch Telemundo Cleveland, bringing the market its first Spanish-language local news.

He succeeds Michael Hornfeck, who Gray tapped for the job in December. Hornfeck is no longer with the company.

Prior to Cleveland, Rob served as marketing director for Gray’s KWCH in Wichita, Kansas. Earlier, he was marketing director for WAAY-TV, Huntsville, Alabama, creative services director for KQTV, St. Joseph, Missouri, and associate producer for CNN. ■