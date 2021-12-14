Gray Hires Michael Hornfeck as GM of KOLD-TV in Tucson

Gray Television said it hired Michael Hornfeck as general manager of KOLD-TV, its station in Tucson, Arizona.

Hornfeck succeeds Eric Duncan, who was moved to Gray’s WALA-TV, in Mobile, Alabama, as part of a GM shuffle following its acquisition of Meredith’s local station group.

Hornfeck previously was national sales manager of KVOA-TV in Tucson. KVOA was part of Quincy Broadcasting, which was acquired by Gray. But because Gray already owned KOLD, KVOA was part of a group of stations sold to Allen Media Group.

“Michael has deep roots in the Tucson community, and his knowledge of the advertising market and passion for the business make him a perfect fit to lead KOLD forward. He and his family have been proud to call Tucson home for most of his life,” Gray said in a statement.

Hornfeck has now been with virtually every station in Tucson. He had been with KVOA since 2005. Before that he was local sales manager for the KSMB/KTTU duopoly and began his career in Tucson as an account executive at KGUN-TV.■