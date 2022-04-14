Gray Names John O’Brien GM Of WAVE-TV In Louisville, Ky.

Gray Television said it named John O’Brien as general manger of WAVE-TV, in Louisville, Ky., effective April 25..

O’Brian has been general manger of Gray’s WNDU-TV, in South Bend , Indiana, for the past 14 years. He replaces Ronna Corrente, who served at WAVE for about a year before being promoted to senior VP, local media in March.

Gray has been promoting and reassigning station managers since it closed the acquisition of Meredith’s local stations.

At WNDU, O’Brien let the expansion of local news, adding five and a half hours of addition local news weekly.

Before heading WNDU in South Bend, O’Brien was general sales manager at Gray’s WILX-TV in Lansing, Michigan. Earlier he held sales management positions at WNWO-TV Toledo and WWMT-TV in Kalamazoo, Michigan. ■