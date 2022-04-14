Gray Names John O’Brien GM Of WAVE-TV In Louisville, Ky.
By Jon Lafayette published
O’Brien had been GM of WNDU-TV for 14 years
Gray Television said it named John O’Brien as general manger of WAVE-TV, in Louisville, Ky., effective April 25..
O’Brian has been general manger of Gray’s WNDU-TV, in South Bend, Indiana, for the past 14 years. He replaces Ronna Corrente, who served at WAVE for about a year before being promoted to senior VP, local media in March.
Gray has been promoting and reassigning station managers since it closed the acquisition of Meredith’s local stations.
At WNDU, O’Brien let the expansion of local news, adding five and a half hours of addition local news weekly.
Before heading WNDU in South Bend, O’Brien was general sales manager at Gray’s WILX-TV in Lansing, Michigan. Earlier he held sales management positions at WNWO-TV Toledo and WWMT-TV in Kalamazoo, Michigan. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.