Gray Names Bruce Austin GM for Knoxville Stations

Gray Television said it named Bruce Austin as general manager of its TV stations in Knoxville, Tennessee, CBS affiliate WVLT and The CW outlet WBXX.

Austin was general manager of WALB-WGCW-WTSG Albany, Georgia, for five years.

Before that, he spent 10 years as general sales manager at WALB, a station the Georgia native grew up watching.

Under Austin, WALB expanded local programming and was named station of the year by the Georgia Association of Broadcasters.

Gray TV launched WALB in 1954.

Austin succeeds Peter Veto in Knoxville.