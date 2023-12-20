Gray Names Bruce Austin GM for Knoxville Stations
Broadcaster moves from Albany, Ga.
Gray Television said it named Bruce Austin as general manager of its TV stations in Knoxville, Tennessee, CBS affiliate WVLT and The CW outlet WBXX.
Austin was general manager of WALB-WGCW-WTSG Albany, Georgia, for five years.
Before that, he spent 10 years as general sales manager at WALB, a station the Georgia native grew up watching.
Under Austin, WALB expanded local programming and was named station of the year by the Georgia Association of Broadcasters.
Gray TV launched WALB in 1954.
Austin succeeds Peter Veto in Knoxville.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.