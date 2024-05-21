‘Grammys’ Set For February 2 on CBS and Paramount Plus

The 67th Annual Grammys Awards air on CBS Sunday February 2, 2025. The event happens at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Paramount Plus will stream the Grammys live.

Grammy nominations will be announced November 8.

The Grammy Awards host has not yet been named. Trevor Noah hosted the 2024 event February 4, and also hosted in 2021, 2022 and 2023. The comedian hosted The Daily Show on Comedy Central from 2015 to 2022.

The Recording Academy hosts the Grammy Awards, given out to the best in music.

The 2024 Grammys featured U2 onstage at Sphere in Las Vegas. Billy Joel played the Grammys as well, as did Burna Boy, Luke Combs, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo and Travis Scott.

Ben Winston, Raj Kapoor and Jesse Collins are executive producers for the event.