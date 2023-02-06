Grammys Ratings Climb on CBS
Nielsens on the uptick after a couple rough years for music awards
The 65th Annual Grammy Awards on CBS drew 12.4 million viewers, up 30% from last year. It was the largest audience for the Grammys since 2020, CBS said, according to Nielsen time zone-adjusted fast national ratings for February 5.
Trevor Noah hosted the event at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Noah also hosted last year’s Grammys. The 2022 event shifted from January 31 to April 3 due to COVID concerns, and moved from the Crypto.com Arena to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
In 2021, the Grammys were held outdoors, due to COVID-19, with no audience.
CBS said the live-streaming audience for the 2023 Grammys grew 33% from last year in both AMA and total minutes.
Bad Bunny opened the February 5 show. Beyonce set the record for most career Grammys. Harry Styles won album of the year for “Harry’s House”, Lizzo got record of the year for “About Damn Time” and Bonnie Raitt won song of the year for “Just Like That.” Samara Joy was named best new artist. ■
