Grammy Awards Delay Threatens $67 Million in Ad Sales For CBS

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas accept a Grammy at last year's award show

The delay of the Grammy Awards because of the spread of COVID-19 puts the estimated $67 million in ad sales the show has generated for CBS in jeopardy.

The 2021 Grammy generated $67.6 million in ad revenue for CBS, according to ad data and analysis company Standard Media Index. That was up from $67 million in 2020 and $60.2 million in 2019, despite falling viewership.

Advertisers paid an average of $866,200 for 30-second spots in the 2021 broadcast, according to SMI, up from $831,000 in 2020 and $784,400 in 2019.

The Grammys had been scheduled to take place January 31, hosted by Trevor Noah of The Daily Show.

No new date for the award show has been set.

A postponement could lead some advertisers to change plans. If the awards are cancelled, CBS would lose a high-profile, premium event.

If COVID makes it difficult to stage the event in-person, without compelling live performances, viewership could further erode.

SMI gets its ad sales data from invoices in the computer systems of most of the largest media buying agencies. ■