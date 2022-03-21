Graham Names Stephanie Slagle VP and Chief Innovation Officer
Michael Newman appointed director of transformation
Graham Media Group named Stephanie Slagle as VP and chief innovation officer.
Slagle joined Graham Media Group in 2019 as director, brand agency and sales strategy.
She succeeds Catherine Badalamente, who became the company’s CEO earlier this year after Emily Barr retired.
“Stephanie excels at navigating the digital universe and helping sales, news and technology teams build and deliver imaginative solutions,” said Badalamente. “Her passion for learning and teaching has helped her build enthusiastic, client and viewer-focused teams and we’re thrilled to have her take a leadership role in innovation.”
Slagle led the launch of Omne, Graham Media’s multiplatform ad agency for data-driven results.
Before joining Graham, she was with Dispatch Media Group, which was acquired by Tegna.
Graham Media also promoted Michael Newman to director of transformation. He had been the company’s lead developer, launching apps and other video, streaming, mobile and ad-tech products.
“Michael’s keen eye for automation and process efficiencies puts Graham Media in the unique position to lead the industry in audience and sales transformation,” Badalamente said. ■
