Fates & Fortunes: March 2022

Eli Baldridge (Image credit: A. Smith & Co.)

A. SMITH & CO.

Eli Baldridge was promoted to senior VP of development at A. Smith & Co. Productions. He had been VP of development at the studio, responsible for such shows as Welcome to Plathville (TLC), Pharrell Williams’ Voices of Fire (Netflix) and Canine Intervention (Netflix).

Diane Christman (Image credit: The Cable Center)

CABLE CENTER

The Cable Center in Denver has named Diane Christman as its president and CEO, succeeding the retiring Jana Henthorn. With the organization since 2006, Christman had been the center’s senior VP, development, and chief program officer since 2019.

Anthony Galloway (Image credit: CBS News)

CBS NEWS

CBS News has named Anthony Galloway as senior VP of CBS News Streaming, overseeing day-to-day programming and production of the news division’s streaming service. He was chief content officer, editorial video, audio and voice programming at The Wall Street Journal.

Tony Guevara (Image credit: Charter)

CHARTER

Charter Communications has elevated Tony Guevara to senior VP, sales call centers, adding oversight of inbound call centers for small and midsize business clients, digital sales and outbound telemarketing to his duties. He had been group VP, retention.

Parthavi Das (Image credit: C2HR)

C2HR

The Content & Connectivity Human Resources (C2HR) association has promoted Parthavi Das to executive director, succeeding the retired Pamela Williams. Das had been senior director of the industry group representing HR professionals in technology, media and telecommunications.

Judi Lopez (Image credit: Crown Media)

CROWN MEDIA

Hallmark Channel parent Crown Media Family Networks has hired Judi Lopez as executive VP, distribution and content strategy. Lopez was head of content distribution, advocacy and government affairs and partnership marketing at Fuse Media.

Tina Tuli (Image credit: Firstlight Media)

FIRSTLIGHT MEDIA

Tina Tuli has joined Firstlight Media as VP, global marketing, tasked with evangelizing the company’s cloud-native OTT video platforms. She most recently served as chief marketing officer at Samdesk and was VP, marketing strategy and operations at MagicLeap.

Jessica Loker (Image credit: Fox News)

FOX NEWS

Fox News has named Jessica Loker VP of politics and senior executive producer of Fox News Sunday. Loker, who has been executive producer of Fox News Sunday, will now oversee all political news and logistics as well as manage the hour-long public affairs show.

Catherine Badalamente (Image credit: Graham Media Group )

GRAHAM MEDIA GROUP

Catherine Badalamente was named president

and CEO of Graham Media Group, succeeding Emily Barr atop the station group when she retires later this year. Badalamente had been VP and chief innovation officer.

Shannon Coggins (Image credit: Hearst)

HEARST

Hearst Television has tapped Shannon Coggins as New York-based VP, programming, set to succeed retiring senior VP, programming Emerson Coleman this summer. She comes from NBCUniversal, where she was VP, syndication sales.

Doug Butts (Image credit: INSP)

INSP

Indian Land, South Carolina-based INSP has advanced Doug Butts to executive VP of programming of the network. Formerly senior VP of programming, Butts joined the programmer in 1994 and has served as an editor, producer and director.

Cheryle Harrison (Image credit: Scripps)

SCRIPPS

Scripps Networks has elevated Cheryle Harrison to head of Bounce, its African American-focused TV network. Formerly general manager, Harrison will be responsible for brand strategy, programming, marketing, social media, digital and community relations.

TEGNA

Tegna has named Rebecca Cantu as president and general manager of KIII Corpus Christi, Texas, an ABC affiliate, succeeding the retiring Bruce Cummings. She comes from KHOU Houston, where she was business development manager and community marketing specialist.

TELEMUNDO

Gabriela Tristán has joined Telemundo as senior VP, news, overseeing flagship newscast Noticias Telemundo and morning news show hoyDía. She had been VP and director of news production at Univision, where she served on the launch team for Al Punto con Jorge Ramos.

TELEMUNDO

Vanessa Pombo was upped to senior VP, business operations, news at Telemundo’s news division. She had been the division’s VP of production management and business operations, previously serving as senior director, production management at Telemundo Studios.

TELSTRA

Vish Vishwanathan has joined satellite services firm Telstra as VP of its wholesale group for the Americas. Previously leader of global IP network sales for NTT, he has also held senior sales and market development roles at CenturyLink, MCI and Motorola.

UNIVISION

Michael Schwimmer has joined Univision Communications as president, global platform strategy and revenue, leading global distribution for

the combined Univision-Televisa libraries. He had been group president of Sling TV and executive VP of Dish Media.

Briefly Noted

Beachfront Media has named Katie Long as head of demand and Amit Nigam as VP of product. Long had been senior director, platform sales at Yahoo and Nigam had been senior VP, product and partnerships at Eyeview. … CBS News promoted Kaci Sokoloff to VP, bookings. She had been senior producer and head of the bookings department at CBS Mornings. Also at CBS News, David Reiter was named executive producer of special events. He had been ABC News executive producer of special events from 2017 to 2021. … Crown Media Family networks also promoted three members of its distribution team: Lisa Barroso to senior VP, content distribution and strategy; Holly Henderson to senior VP, distribution; and Raquel WIlliams to VP, distribution. … NewsNation has added two members to its news team: Bartley Price as New York-based senior field producer and Robert Sherman as Austin, Texas-based correspondent. ■