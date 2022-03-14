Fates & Fortunes: March 2022
By B+C Staff published
Notable executives on the move
A. SMITH & CO.
Eli Baldridge was promoted to senior VP of development at A. Smith & Co. Productions. He had been VP of development at the studio, responsible for such shows as Welcome to Plathville (TLC), Pharrell Williams’ Voices of Fire (Netflix) and Canine Intervention (Netflix).
CABLE CENTER
The Cable Center in Denver has named Diane Christman as its president and CEO, succeeding the retiring Jana Henthorn. With the organization since 2006, Christman had been the center’s senior VP, development, and chief program officer since 2019.
CBS NEWS
CBS News has named Anthony Galloway as senior VP of CBS News Streaming, overseeing day-to-day programming and production of the news division’s streaming service. He was chief content officer, editorial video, audio and voice programming at The Wall Street Journal.
CHARTER
Charter Communications has elevated Tony Guevara to senior VP, sales call centers, adding oversight of inbound call centers for small and midsize business clients, digital sales and outbound telemarketing to his duties. He had been group VP, retention.
C2HR
The Content & Connectivity Human Resources (C2HR) association has promoted Parthavi Das to executive director, succeeding the retired Pamela Williams. Das had been senior director of the industry group representing HR professionals in technology, media and telecommunications.
CROWN MEDIA
Hallmark Channel parent Crown Media Family Networks has hired Judi Lopez as executive VP, distribution and content strategy. Lopez was head of content distribution, advocacy and government affairs and partnership marketing at Fuse Media.
FIRSTLIGHT MEDIA
Tina Tuli has joined Firstlight Media as VP, global marketing, tasked with evangelizing the company’s cloud-native OTT video platforms. She most recently served as chief marketing officer at Samdesk and was VP, marketing strategy and operations at MagicLeap.
FOX NEWS
Fox News has named Jessica Loker VP of politics and senior executive producer of Fox News Sunday. Loker, who has been executive producer of Fox News Sunday, will now oversee all political news and logistics as well as manage the hour-long public affairs show.
GRAHAM MEDIA GROUP
Catherine Badalamente was named president
and CEO of Graham Media Group, succeeding Emily Barr atop the station group when she retires later this year. Badalamente had been VP and chief innovation officer.
HEARST
Hearst Television has tapped Shannon Coggins as New York-based VP, programming, set to succeed retiring senior VP, programming Emerson Coleman this summer. She comes from NBCUniversal, where she was VP, syndication sales.
INSP
Indian Land, South Carolina-based INSP has advanced Doug Butts to executive VP of programming of the network. Formerly senior VP of programming, Butts joined the programmer in 1994 and has served as an editor, producer and director.
SCRIPPS
Scripps Networks has elevated Cheryle Harrison to head of Bounce, its African American-focused TV network. Formerly general manager, Harrison will be responsible for brand strategy, programming, marketing, social media, digital and community relations.
TEGNA
Tegna has named Rebecca Cantu as president and general manager of KIII Corpus Christi, Texas, an ABC affiliate, succeeding the retiring Bruce Cummings. She comes from KHOU Houston, where she was business development manager and community marketing specialist.
TELEMUNDO
Gabriela Tristán has joined Telemundo as senior VP, news, overseeing flagship newscast Noticias Telemundo and morning news show hoyDía. She had been VP and director of news production at Univision, where she served on the launch team for Al Punto con Jorge Ramos.
TELEMUNDO
Vanessa Pombo was upped to senior VP, business operations, news at Telemundo’s news division. She had been the division’s VP of production management and business operations, previously serving as senior director, production management at Telemundo Studios.
TELSTRA
Vish Vishwanathan has joined satellite services firm Telstra as VP of its wholesale group for the Americas. Previously leader of global IP network sales for NTT, he has also held senior sales and market development roles at CenturyLink, MCI and Motorola.
UNIVISION
Michael Schwimmer has joined Univision Communications as president, global platform strategy and revenue, leading global distribution for
the combined Univision-Televisa libraries. He had been group president of Sling TV and executive VP of Dish Media.
Briefly Noted
Beachfront Media has named Katie Long as head of demand and Amit Nigam as VP of product. Long had been senior director, platform sales at Yahoo and Nigam had been senior VP, product and partnerships at Eyeview. … CBS News promoted Kaci Sokoloff to VP, bookings. She had been senior producer and head of the bookings department at CBS Mornings. Also at CBS News, David Reiter was named executive producer of special events. He had been ABC News executive producer of special events from 2017 to 2021. … Crown Media Family networks also promoted three members of its distribution team: Lisa Barroso to senior VP, content distribution and strategy; Holly Henderson to senior VP, distribution; and Raquel WIlliams to VP, distribution. … NewsNation has added two members to its news team: Bartley Price as New York-based senior field producer and Robert Sherman as Austin, Texas-based correspondent. ■
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.