Gordon Ramsay, Fox Launch Bite Food Entertainment Platform

Fox Entertainment and Gordon Ramsay said they have launched Bite, a food brand and entertainment business featuring digital content, live events and consumer products.

Bite is being created by Studio Ramsay Global , a partnership formed by the irascible TV chef and Fox in 2021.

Bite’s first sponsor is cookware brand HexClad. Bite and HexClad are creating a line of kitchen products, and HexClad will also sponsor a branded original series, Gabi’s Next Course, featuring Gabi Chappel, who was named the winner of Next Level Chef Thursday night.

“To food fans around the world, the Bite kitchen is open, and with Gordon and his team at Studio Ramsay Global pulling together all the right ingredients, there’s simply no one better to serve up this vibrant, authentic feast of food-themed entertainment and experiences,” Rob Wade, CEO of Fox Entertainment, said.

“As the world’s most dynamic, comprehensive one-stop culinary destination, we’re certain audiences will enjoy discovering and savoring every Bite,” Wade said.

The Bite Digital Network serves as the brand’s digital and social content hub.

Digital original series on the network include:

Idiot Sandwich, Ramsay’s new digital culinary competition series inspired by the chef’s popular viral meme.

Next Level Kitchen, a digital companion series to Next Level Chef, which features the show’s three mentors Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais.

“Bite is an innovative fusion of my nearly 20-year collaboration with Fox, blending all the experiences, excitement, competition and personality we’ve created together under this original, singular food and lifestyle venture,” Ramsay said. “This new brand will cater to every flavor of food fan with an enticing array of original series, compelling food stories and endless digital content that audiences everywhere will eat up.”

Fox said the Bite Digital Network will give advertisers access to Ramsay’s community of food entertainment fans and creators through an array of sponsorship packages, product placements, brand integrations, shoppable content, bespoke entertainment partnerships, content and brand licenses and co-branded marketing and promotional opportunities.

“As Bite’s partner, we’re expanding our collaboration with Gordon Ramsay — a natural fit for HexClad and our revolutionary cookware,” HexClad co-founder and CEO Danny Winer said. “Discerning professional and casual chefs alike recognize the quality HexClad brings to any kitchen, and now even more culinary aficionados will discover the HexClad difference across Gordon, Fox and Bite’s growing worldwide food content portfolio.”

Bite will also be expanding into consumer products, apps and online destinations that will make the library of Ramsay’s recipes available to fans.