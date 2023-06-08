‘Good Omens’ Season Two Trailer Shared By Prime Video

Prime Video has released the second season trailer for Good Omens, which comes out July 28. Michael Sheen, David Tennant and Jon Hamm are in the cast.

All six episodes will be released July 28.

Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman wrote the novel the series is based on, called Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch. The series, and the novel, touch on the friendship between fussy angel Aziraphale (played by Sheen) and fast-living demon Crowley (played by Tennant).

“Having been on Earth since The Beginning, and with the Apocalypse thwarted, the duo are getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London’s Soho,” goes the Prime Video description. “That is, until the archangel Gabriel (Jon Hamm) turns up unexpectedly at the door of Aziraphale's bookshop with no memory of who he is or how he got there. While Crowley is leery as to why the archangel has come to the bookshop, Aziraphale is keen to solve the mystery behind Gabriel’s condition. However, hiding the archangel from both Heaven and Hell quickly disrupts their lives in unforeseen ways. To solve this mystery and thwart Heaven and Hell in the process, the duo will need more than a miracle; they’ll need to once again rely on each other.”

Also in the cast are Doon Mackichan and Gloria Obianyo. Returning for season two in new roles are Miranda Richardson, Maggie Service and Nina Sosanya.

Season one came out in 2019.

Gaiman is executive producer and co-showrunner with Douglas Mackinnon. Mackinnon directed all six episodes. Rob Wilkins of Narrativia, representing Terry Pratchett’s estate, John Finnemore and BBC Studios Productions’ head of comedy Josh Cole also executive produce.

Pratchett died in 2015.

Season two is produced by Amazon Studios, BBC Studios Productions, The Blank Corporation and Narrativia.

Says Prime Video, “A mystery that takes us from before The Beginning, to biblical times, grave robbing in Victorian Edinburgh, the Blitz of 1940s England, all the way through to modern day.”