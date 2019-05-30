‘Good Omens’ Premieres on Amazon May 31

Six-part series Good Omens, based on the novel by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman, begins on Amazon Prime May 31. Michael Sheen, David Tennant, Jon Hamm, Michael McKean and Miranda Richardson are in the cast.

Gaiman is the showrunner and Douglas Mackinnon directed.

The oddball novel Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch came out in 1990. It is about an unlikely duo, a fussy angel and a sinister demon, who seek to stop Armageddon. The Antichrist is an 11-year-old boy that the angel and demon can’t seem to locate.

Sheen plays the Angel and Tennant the Demon.

Gaiman, Mackinnon, Chris Sussman, Simon Winstone and Rob Wilkins are executive producers.

Pratchett died in 2015.

Good Omens is produced by Amazon Studios, BBC Studios, The Blank Corporation and Narrativia.