‘Good Omens’ Gets Season Two on Amazon

Amazon Studios has ordered a second season of Good Omens. Michael Sheen and David Tennant will reprise their roles as angel Aziraphale and demon Crowley, the mismatched duo that saves the world from the apocalypse.

Filming starts in Scotland later this year. No premiere date was revealed for the Amazon Prime series.

Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett teamed up on the 1990 novel that the series is based on. Pratchett died in 2015.

The new season “will explore storylines that go beyond the original source material to illuminate the uncanny friendship between Aziraphale, a fussy angel and rare book dealer, and the fast-living demon Crowley,” said Amazon. “Having been on Earth since The Beginning and with the Apocalypse thwarted, Aziraphale and Crowley are getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London’s Soho when an unexpected messenger presents a surprising mystery.”

Gaiman executive produces and runs the show along with Douglas Mackinnon, who will direct. Rob Wilkins, John Finnemore and BBC Studios Productions’ Head of Comedy Josh Cole will also executive produce.

“It’s 31 years since Good Omens was published, which means it's thirty-two years since Terry Pratchett and I lay in our respective beds in a Seattle hotel room at a World Fantasy Convention, and plotted the sequel,” said Gaiman, who has an overall deal with Amazon Studios. “I got to use bits of the sequel in Good Omens -- that's where our angels came from. Terry's not here any longer, but when he was, we had talked about what we wanted to do with Good Omens, and where the story went next. And now, thanks to BBC Studios and Amazon, I get to take it there.”

Season one premiered in 2019. Season two is produced by Amazon Studios, BBC Studios Productions, The Blank Corporation and Narrativia.

“Taking Good Omens to my home country of Scotland to film a second season is an exciting dream come true for me,” said Mackinnon. “And with Michael Sheen and David Tennant returning as Aziraphale and Crowley, we really have an angel and a demon on our side.”