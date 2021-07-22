‘Good Girls’ Wraps on NBC July 22

Good Girls, a dramedy starring Christina Hendricks, Retta and Mae Whitman, concludes on NBC July 22. The show is in its fourth season. Two episodes air July 22, as Beth and Rio form an uneasy alliance.

Good Girls follows suburban mothers Beth (Hendricks), Ruby (Retta) and Annie (Whitman), who decide to rob a supermarket to help with their financial ills. The heist attracts the attention of a local gang leader, Rio, played by Manny Montana. Season four sees the Secret Service close in on the women's counterfeit ring.

Hendricks played Joan Holloway on AMC’s Mad Men.

Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs are co-showrunners and executive producers on Good Girls. Michael Weaver directs and executive produces. Mark Wilding and Carla Banks-Waddles also executive produce.

Good Girls is produced by Universal Television. When the show was cancelled last month, NBC said it and the studio wanted Good Girls to continue, but were unable to make the financials work.

The first three seasons are on Netflix.