‘Gomorrah’ Season Four on HBO Max May 20

Season four of Italian underworld drama Gomorrah is on HBO Max May 20. Genny, played by Salvatore Esposito, is the focus of the new season as the lone Savastano dynasty survivor.

“The new season sees him on his best behavior precisely for the sake of Azzurra (Ivana Lotito) and little Pietro: with his own family to protect and an activity to reboot, he feels the need for a major life change, committing to legit business while sneaking out, as best he can, from the world his father had him grow up in,” said HBO Max.

Genny’s interests in Naples are now entrusted to Patrizia (Cristiana Dell’Anna) who, having first betrayed and then killed Scianel, former female leader of The Alliance, has risen up within the Savastano clan.

Arturo Muselli and Loris De Luna are also in the cast.

Season three was on HBO Max in January. All of season four is available to subscribers May 20.

Based on an idea by author Roberto Saviano, the fourth season is produced by Cattleya, part of ITV Studios, Sky and Fandango, in collaboration with Beta Film. Gomorrah’s executive producers are Cattleya’s Riccardo Tozzi, Gina Gardini, Giovanni Stabilini and Marco Chimenz; and Nils Hartman and Sonia Rovai for Sky. Stefano Bises, Leonardo Fasoli, Maddalena Ravagli and Roberto Saviano developed the series.