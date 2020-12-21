‘Gomorrah’ Season Three on HBO Max in January

Season three of Italian crime drama Gomorrah is on HBO Max January 21. The subtitled show, a “Max original,” in the streamer’s words, comes a book by Roberto Saviano.

Gomorrah, depicting the Naples underworld, is set in the 2010s. Marco D’Amore, Salvatore Esposito, Fortunato Cerlino and Maria Pia Calzone are in the cast.

Season three sees Genny (Esposito) take control over Naples and Rome. Two women within his network rise to power: drug dealer Annalisa (Cristina Donadio) and foot soldier Patrizia (Cristiana Dell’Anna). When Ciro (D’Amore) forms a partnership with the young and ambitious Enzo (Arturo Muselli), Ciro gets back in the game. “The former street-level drug dealers cast their net far beyond the city of Naples and the borders of Italy,” said HBO Max. “Genny, Ciro and Enzo are about to make peace, when Enzo demands a sacrifice.”

The first two seasons are currently on HBO Max. Produced by Sky Atlantic, Gomorrah previously streamed on Netflix.