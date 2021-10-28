Glenn Jones Named Anchor, Reporter for WBTS, NECN

NBCUniversal-owned WBTS-TV, Boston said it named Glenn Jones as an anchor and reporter for NBC 10 Boston News and NECN, effective Nov. 1.

He will make his on-air debut later in the month, the station said.

Jones was a general assignment reporter for the Fox affiliate in Boston from 2003 to 2006 and then moved to Bermuda, where he worked in media, tourism and government.

“Glenn is a very talented journalist. I’m thrilled to welcome him to our NBC10 Boston news family and look forward for our audiences to see him in action reporting about our communities,” said Chris Wayland, president and general manager, NBC10 Boston, NECN, Telemundo Boston and NBC Sports Boston.

Before Boston, Jones spent four years at WBBH-TV, Fort Myers, Florida.