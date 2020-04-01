Chris Wayland Named President/GM of NBCU’s Boston Stations

Chris Wayland has been named president and general manager of WBTS-WNEU Boston, and cable network NECN. He starts immediately. Previously the president/general manager of NBC Sports Boston, Wayland has oversight of all station departments across WBTS, WNEU, NECN and NBC Sports Boston.

Mike St. Peter leaves his role as president/GM of the Boston stations and NECN to take on a temporary corporate-level position that will support the division’s news operations. Both Wayland and St. Peter report to Valari Staab, president of NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations. As president/GM of NBC Sports Boston, Wayland will continue to report to Ted Griggs, president, group leader and strategic production and programming, NBC Sports Regional Networks

“Chris is a great leader who’s worked very hard to earn the trust of our Boston staff in a very short amount of time. I look forward to the new milestones he and our Boston teams will accomplish together, building upon the great work that Mike has done for our Boston businesses,” said Staab.

Before joining NBCUniversal in 2019, Wayland was senior VP and general manager WPIX New York from 2016 to 2019, and was a VP of group operations at Tribune Media. He also worked at Sunbeam Television from 2007 to 2016, where he held numerous roles, including executive VP and general manager of WHDH/WLVI Boston and WSVN Miami.

St. Peter joined NBCUniversal in 2006 as VP of News at WVIT in Hartford.

“Mike is a solid news guy with extensive experience managing multiple stations and newsrooms during demanding times,” said Staab. “At a time when our news teams are facing immeasurable challenges, Mike’s support for our news operations is critical. I’m pleased that he will stay on a little longer with our division to help with what is needed right now.”

NBCUniversal Boston Media Center opened earlier this year.