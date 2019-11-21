Wayland Named Senior VP/GM at NBC Sports Boston

Chris Wayland has been named senior vice president and general manager of NBC Sports Boston, the official sports network of the Boston Celtics. Wayland, who was named senior VP and station manager of NBCUniversal’s WBTS-WNEU and NECN in February, will continue to oversee the sales, finance, marketing and digital departments for the three outlets.

Wayland will be based in Needham, Massachusetts, home of the new NBCUniversal Boston Media Center, where NBC Sports Boston will relocate, along with NBCUniversal’s NBC and Telemundo stations and NECN, by early January. He will report to both Mike St. Peter, president and general manager of NBC10 (WBTS), Telemundo Boston (WNEU) and cable news network NECN, and Ted Griggs, president, group leader and strategic production & programming, NBC Sports Regional Networks.

“Chris has a deep expertise of the media landscape in Boston, proven leadership qualities, and a demonstrated track record of innovation and growth,” said Griggs. “We look forward to seeing how Chris will help the NBC Sports Boston team continue to grow and best serve our passionate fans.”

NBC Sports Boston also airs New England Revolution MLS games, programs surrounding the New England Patriots, and comprehensive coverage of New England sports.

“Since he joined our stations team earlier this year, Chris has demonstrated bold and thoughtful leadership. He has inspired and challenged our team with his creativity and drive,” said St. Peter. “Chris is well positioned to move NBCUniversal’s Boston area businesses and platforms into the future.”

Before joining NBCUniversal earlier this year, Wayland was senior VP and general manager at WPIX New York from 2016-19, and Tribune Media VP of group operations. He also worked at Sunbeam Television from 2007-16, where he had been executive VP and general manager of WHDH/WLVI Boston, and WSVN Miami.

“As a lifelong Celtics fan and passionate Boston sports fan, it is my honor to work with Boston’s hometown favorite, NBC Sports Boston,” said Wayland. “Delivering news and telling the stories that matter to our community has always been, and will continue to be, my goal. To be able to now work with the NBC Sports Boston team is sincerely a dream come true.