Chris Wayland Named Station Manager at NBC’s Boston Outlets

Chris Wayland has been named senior VP and station manager at NBCUniversal’s WBTS, Telemundo-aligned WNEU and cable news net NECN. He will oversee the sales, finance, marketing and digital departments for all three stations. He will report to Mike St. Peter, president and general Manager of WBTS, WNEU and NECN.

Sunbeam Television’s WHDH was the NBC affiliate in Boston, until NBCUniversal grabbed the affiliation at the beginning of 2017, and assigned it to WBTS.

Wayland was senior VP and general manager at WPIX New York Before that, he was Tribune’s VP of group operations since 2016. Wayland previously worked with Sunbeam Television, including running WHDH Boston and WSVN Miami.

“Chris is an excellent leader. He’s smart, business-savvy and an inspiring manager. His experience and deep familiarity with the Boston market will help our team achieve new milestones and remain competitive in the marketplace,” said St. Peter. “I look forward to working with him and seeing the great work he’ll do with our teams.”

Wayland’s career started at WLVI Boston.

“I am excited to join the Boston stations and come home to a place that I am passionate about and love,” Wayland said. “I’m humbled to have an opportunity to build on the great work that my colleagues have devoted to NBC10, Telemundo Boston and NECN, and look forward to partnering with Mike to take our stations to the next level.”