Gimme Shelter! ‘Cribs’ Back on MTV Nov. 15

A new season of Cribs is on MTV, as the reboot of the early aughts reality show starts up November 15 with two episodes. Actor Taye Diggs, model Martha Hunt and former WWE star Nikki Garcia show off their homes in the first episode, and Jersey Shore alum Vinny Guadagnino, soccer star Kaila Novak and The Bachelorette cast member Nick Viall do so in the second.

Cribs offers viewers a personal tour of a celebrity’s home, led by the celeb. “The MTV audience gets to see, first hand, where the artist works and plays, sleeps and lives,” according to MTV.

Also set to show off their abodes this season are Adrian Grenier, Alyssa Edwards, Jenna Jameson, Margaret Cho, Mena Suvari, Perez Hilton, Rumer Willis, Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanessa Williams and Vivica A. Fox, among others.

The show came back in August 2021, as Ashlee Simpson, Martha Stewart and Snooki Polizzi , among others, offered tours of their houses. When it relaunched, Nina L. Diaz, then president of content and chief creative officer, MTV Entertainment Group, said: “Cribs didn’t simply introduce the celebreality genre, it created a blueprint for how we engage on social media. We are thrilled to usher in a new era of this iconic franchise for audiences around the world.”

Cribs initially premiered in 2000. Ozzy Osbourne and his family were in the pilot, as viewers were introduced to the Osbourne clan a couple years before The Osbournes debuted on MTV. Other memorable episodes featured Kim Kardashian, Beyonce, Snoop Dogg and Mariah Carey.