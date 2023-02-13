Nina Diaz Tales Larger Role at Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios

With Paramount folding Showtime into its other operations, a series of executive changes were made within the new Showtime/Entertainment Studio unit.

In a memo to staff, Chris McCarthy, president of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks, said that MTV exec Nina L. Diaz will be expanding her role as chief creative officer and president of content.

Jana Winograde, who had been president of Showtime Entertainment, is leaving the company.

Also departing are Michael Crotty, who had been COO and CFO for Paramount Global Premium Group; Vinnie Malhotra, who had been executive VP, nonfiction programming at Showtime Networks; Robert Rosenberg, general counsel for Showtime Networks, and Kent Sevener, executive VP of content acquisition and business affairs at Showtime.

Scripted programming executives reporting to Diaz will be Keith Cox, president of scripted; Amy Israel, executive VP of Showtime Original Scripted; Trevor Rose, executive VP of talent and casting, and Keri Flint, executive VP, head of production.

Michael Elias is taking on a new role as executive VP/head of scripted production, reporting to Flint.

The unscripted programming group is unchanged, reporting to Diaz.

Showtime executive Virginia Lazalde McPherson will be taking on a new role as executive VP/head of strategy & business operations, reporting to McCarthy.

Showtime executives Amy Britt, Tracey Wolfson, Ken Kay, Stephen Espinoza, Michael Engleman and Kim Lemon continue in their roles.

The company had earlier announced that Gary Levine will serve as senior creative advisor for Showtime.

“I’m excited to share that we’re combining Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios into one unified leadership team,” McCarthy said. “Together, these creative powerhouses make some of the biggest hits in TV: from Yellowstone to Yellowjackets, Dexter to The Daily Show, Billions to Beavis and Butt-Head, The Chi to The Challenge, Jersey Shore to Tulsa King, Drag Race to The Department, Love and Hip Hop to Your Honor, plus Emily in Paris, South Park and Mayor of Kingstown. ■