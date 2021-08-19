Gilbert Arenas, Terrell Owens Host Sports Shows on Fubo Sports Network

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas and former NFL standout Terrell Owens host weekly shows that premiere on Fubo Sports Network Aug. 22. Season two of No Chill With Gilbert Arenas is on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET/PT and season one of Getcha Popcorn Ready With T.O. and Hatch starts at 8 p.m.

Guests this season on No Chill include former Chicago Bulls player DeMar DeRozan and former NBA player Richard Jefferson.

Fubo Sports Network is part of streaming platform FuboTV. It launched in 2019.

“The audience response to No Chill’s first season on Fubo Sports Network was tremendous, and we’re so thrilled to team up with Gil and give them more,” said Pamela Duckworth, head of Fubo Sports Network and original programming. “Gil always comes to the table with a perspective uniquely his own, and we can’t wait for fans to see what we’re cooking up for season two.”

Arenas played in the NBA from 2001 to 2012.

Season one had Dwyane Wade, Stephen A. Smith and Nick Young as guests.

"I'm excited to run No Chill back with Fubo Sports Network for the 2021-2022 season,” said Arenas. “Our show reached new heights in our first season together, and I have no doubt we'll build on that success in season two."

Owens hosts Getcha Popcorn Ready with former NFL wide receiver Matthew Hatchette. “With an undeniable chemistry and a commitment to real talk and actual differences of opinion, this new series brings every bit of the entertainment that Hall of Fame showman T.O. famously promised football fans when he told them to get their popcorn ready,” said Fubo.

Owens played for 16 years in the NFL.

“We’re focused on building an original programming slate of vodcast/podcasts hosted by iconic athletes with a fresh point of view that fans want to hear,” said Duckworth. “Getcha Popcorn Ready fits perfectly with this approach, and we are so thrilled that Terrell and Matt have joined the Fubo Sports Network family.”

The show is produced in Los Angeles.

“We love what Fubo Sports Network is building, and we’re excited for Getcha Popcorn Ready to be a part of it,” said Owens and Hatch. “With Fubo playing quarterback, we know we’re gonna put up some huge numbers.”

Both shows were inspired by their hosts' podcasts.