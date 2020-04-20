Ex-NBA Star Arenas Brings Podcast to fubo Sports Network

With sports on hold, the fubo Sports Network is adding a streaming video version of former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas’ podcast.

No Chill with Gilbert Arenas is expected to launch May 4.

"When I got started with The No Chill Podcast, I wanted to share everything that I knew about basketball with my fans,” said Arenas. “Bringing it to fubo Sports Network, I wanted to bring it to the next level, shining a light on what I love about the game and its future stars."

Fubo Sports Network is also adding dozens of movies and documentaries to its lineup through studios Gunpowder & Sky and 1091 Media.

Other new shows on fubo Sports including Sports Court from Law&Crime Network, CampusLore Live, in which pro athletes share stories from their college days; Inverleigh, covering a wide range of sports, and Tourist Sauce and Strapped on golf from No Laying Up.

“At a time when everyone is missing the thrill of live sports, we sought to ramp up fubo Sports Network’s original programming with compelling and inspiring sports stories,” said Pamela Duckworth, head of fubo Sports Network and original programming. “There is no storyteller more original than Gilbert Arenas, and we are thrilled he chose fubo Sports Network for his podcast’s television debut. I’m really excited about our spring programming lineup, and I look forward to adding back live sports as soon as it is safe.”