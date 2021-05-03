NewFronts: fubo TV Launches Branded Content Studio

fuboTV, the sports-oriented virtual MVPD, plans to announce at its NewFront presentation Monday that it is launching launching a studio that will create branded content for sponsors and is working with LiveRamp to target addressable advertising.

“As advertising budgets continue to shift from TV to streaming video and CTVs, providing our clients with custom opportunities to engage their consumers further adds to the power of OTT platforms like ours,” said Diana Horowitz, senior VP, advertising sales, fuboTV.

“Through our new branded content studio, we can bring brands to life as only our fuboTV talent can, all while integrating them into some of the most sought-after live events on the sports calendar. And, aided by our new partnership with LiveRamp that enhances our existing advanced addressability capabilities, our advertising partners can ensure their campaigns are reaching highly engaged, targeted audiences,” Horowitz said.

The company also said that Fubo Sports Network will be airing Getcha Popcorn, based on the podcast starring Terrell Owens and Matthew Hatchette.

“I’m truly excited about the original programming opportunities fuboTV will be offering consumers and advertisers over the next year,” said Pamela Duckworth, head of fubo Sports Network and original programming. “From our exclusive streaming rights for South American Qatar World Cup 2022 Qualifying matches — and all of the shoulder programming we will produce with icons like Pablo Zabaleta and Melissa Ortiz — to our Fubo Sports Network original shows with Terrell Owens, Matthew Hatchette and Gilbert Arenas, there is no better platform to engage with all things sports.”