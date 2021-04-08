FuboTV Buys Streaming Rights to South American World Cup Qualifying Matches

fuboTV said it acquired the live streaming rights to the South American Football Confederation’s World Cup qualifying matches.

The top four teams in the confederation--CONMEBOL--qualify for the World Cup, which will be played in Qatar. Matches are expected to start in June and continue into early 2022.

The deal includes live streaming rights for CONMEBOL’s 40 remaining matches and the ability to re-air the matches and stream highlights. Matches will stream with both English and Spanish commentary.

Also Read: FuboTV Secures Market Access for Sports Book in Indiana and New Jersey

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“Our mission is to provide the world’s most thrilling sports-first live TV experience with the greatest breadth of premium content, interactivity and integrated wagering,” said David Gandler, co-founder and CEO, fuboTV. “By offering the best of South American soccer in advance of Qatar 2022, we are further differentiating fuboTV’s sports-first content portfolio enabling us to engage with more consumers than ever before.”