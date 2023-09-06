Gerry McGavick Promoted To VP, Sales, At Hearst Television
Exec had been corporate director of sales
Hearst Television said it promoted Gerry McGavick to VP sales.
McCavick has been corporate director of sales at Hearst since 2021. He will be moving from an office at WCVB-TV, Boston, to New York.
“Gerry continues to be one of the country’s most significant voices in television sales, advocating for our industry and Hearst Television,” Hayes said. “In his expanded role we are confident he will continue to make a substantial contribution as he transitions to our New York office.”
McGavick has with Hearst Television in New England region for much of the past two decades, serving as general sales manager and director of sales at WMUR-TV, the company’s ABC affiliate in Manchester, N.H., before moving to his corporate role in 2021.
His dad was general sales manager for WCVB from 1972 to 1984.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post.
