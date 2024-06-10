‘General Hospital,’ ‘Entertainment Tonight’ Win Big at Daytime Emmys

Kelly Clarkson accepts her show’s fourth consecutive trophy for best daytime talk show at the 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.

ABC’s General Hospital, one of the last daytime soap operas to air on broadcast television, took home four Daytime Emmys at Friday night’s televised ceremony held at the Westin Bonaventure in downtown Los Angeles.

General Hospital was named best daytime drama series for the fourth year in a row. It also scored Daytime Emmys for directing, writing and best supporting actor for Robert Gossett. During their acceptance of the award for directing, the GH team paid tribute to slain cast member Johnny Wactor.

In other categories, NBCUniversal’s The Kelly Clarkson Show was named best daytime talk show for the fourth straight year, while Live’s Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos were named best daytime talk show hosts. Access entertainment magazine Entertainment Tonight won best entertainment magazine and ET hosts Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner, who hosted the Daytime Emmys, snared the win for best daytime personalities.

Also winning a Daytime Emmy during the televised ceremony was entertainment legend Dick Van Dyke, who became the oldest winner in history at 98 for his guest performance as Timothy Robichaux on Peacock’s Days of Our Lives. Food Network’s Be My Guest With Ina Garden won for best culinary series.

Other daytime drama acting awards were handed to The Young and the Restless’s Michelle Stafford and Courtney Hope as best actress and best supporting actress, respectively. The Bold and the Beautiful’s Thorsten Kaye was named best actor for the second year in a row.

Longtime Young and the Restless star Melody Thomas Scott and her producer husband Edward J. Scott were presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award by Y&R stars Lauralee Bell and Eric Braeden.

The Daytime Emmys continued Saturday night at the Bonaventure with a non-televised ceremony honoring the Creative Arts winners, which included such categories as legal/courtroom program, lifestyle program and travel, adventure and nature program.

The 51st annual Daytime Emmy Awards is produced by NATAS and Associated Television International (ATI), which produced Daytime Emmy Award ceremonies on The CW in 2009 and on CBS in 2010, 2011, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023. Adam Sharp and Lisa Armstrong are executive producers from NATAS, while David McKenzie is executive producer from ATI.