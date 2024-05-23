Daytime Emmys To Again Be Hosted by ET’s Kevin Frazier, Nischelle Turner

Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner are returning to host the 51st annual Daytime Emmys, CBS and the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) said Thursday.

Frazier and Turner both are nominated in the category of outstanding daytime personality — daily, while Entertainment Tonight is nominated for outstanding entertainment news series.

NATAS also announced the 2024 Gold and Silver Circle Honorees. The 2024 Gold Circle inductees are Jerome Dobson, writer: Guiding Light, As the World Turns, General Hospital, Santa Barbara; A Martínez, actor: The Bay, Santa Barbara; and Suzanne Rogers, actress: Days of Our Lives. The 2024 Silver Circle inductees are Patricia Denney, former hair and makeup department head, The Young And The Restless; Kathleen Finch, chairman and CEO, US Networks, Warner Brothers Discovery; Linda Grand, set master props, The Bold & The Beautiful; Janet Spellman-Drucker, co-executive producer, Days of Our Lives; Mark Teschner, casting director, General Hospital; and Rolonda Watts, talk show host, actress and voiceover talent, Sherri, Curious George, Divorce Court.

Those inductees join this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award winners , who are executive producer and actress Edward J. and Melody Thomas Scott and chef, cookbook author and food television star Lidia Bastianich.

The 51st annual Daytime Emmys marks the 18th time CBS has broadcast the awards show, more than any other network. It aired on The CW in 2009 and then on CBS in 2010, 2011, 2020, 2022, and 2023. In between, the telecast moved around to different cable networks and was streamed. The Daytime Emmys, which is produced by NATAS and Associated Television International, will be broadcast live from the Westin Bonaventure in downtown Los Angeles. Adam Sharp and Lisa Armstrong are executive producers from NATAS, while David McKenzie is executive producer from ATI.

The Daytime Emmys will air on CBS on Friday, June 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and will stream live and on demand on Paramount Plus.