Game On as FloHockey Adds Pro ECHL Games

FloSports will drop the puck on its first professional hockey action with a multi-year deal to carry ECHL games, starting with the 2020-21 season.

The agreement includes carrying regular season games, the annual Warrier/ECHL All-Star Classic and the Kelly Cup Playoffs on the FloHockey platform.

With the ECHL games, FloHockey will be streaming up to 1,600 games per year, including previously announced college conference games.

“We're honored to be able to build a long-term partnership with the ECHL and its teams, as we head into the upcoming hockey season," said Mark Floreani, CEO and co-founder, FloSports. “They have worked tirelessly over the past 30 plus years to elevate professional hockey in all of their local markets and across North America. Our goal is to enhance their efforts to and accelerate the ECHL's engagement with hockey and sports fans around the world.”

Financial terms were not disclosed.

The ECHL is a professional minor league with 26 teams in the U.S. and Canada. Last year teams in the ECHL had affiliations with 25 of the 31 teams in the NHL.

“This is an exciting time for the ECHL.TV product and our league as we partner with FloSports,” said ECHL commissioner, Ryan Crelin. “Our fans will now have a platform that houses not only every live and archived game, but additional stories, interviews and features from around the league. This isn’t simply a technology partnership, but rather an opportunity to showcase our teams and players.”