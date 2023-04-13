‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ Ordered at HBO

HBO has ordered drama A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, a prequel to Game of Thrones. George R.R. Martin is writing and executive producing the new show.

The announcement was made when Warner Bros. Discovery had an event for upcoming streaming service Max.

“A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg,” goes the HBO description. “Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”

Ira Parker will write and executive produce with Martin. Ryan Condal and Vince Gerardis are executive producers too.

Created by David Benioff and D. B. Weiss, Game of Thrones had eight seasons on HBO and wrapped in 2019. It was inspired by Martin’s fantasy novel A Song of Ice and Fire. Game of Thrones got the Emmy for best drama in 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019.

Spinoff House of the Dragon is also a prequel to Game of Thrones. It premiered in 2022.