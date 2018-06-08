Pilot Ordered for ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel

HBO has ordered a pilot for one of the many Game of Thrones prequel concepts, according to published reports, which said the project comes from George R. R. Martin, author of the A Song of Ice and Fire series that inspired the smash series, and screenwriter Jane Goldman. It is set thousands of years before Game of Thrones in an era known as the Age of Heroes.

HBO did not return a request for comment at presstime.

Goldman will be showrunner and will executive produce alongside Martin, Vince Gerardis and Daniel Zelman, said the reports.

Game of Thrones creators D.B. Weiss and David Benioff are not involved with the new project.

HBO put five Game of Thrones prequel projects into development last year.

Game of Thrones returns for its six-episode, eighth and final season in 2019. Benioff & Weiss, David Nutter and Miguel Sapochnik will direct episodes in the new season.