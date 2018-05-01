HBO Renews Hit Drama ‘Westworld’

HBO has ordered a third season of drama Westworld. Season two, with 10 episodes, debuted April 22.

“It’s been an extraordinary pleasure to work with the exceptionally talented Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, as well as their gifted cast and crew,” said Casey Bloys, president of HBO Programming. “From the inspired storytelling to the incredible visuals, we are so excited to see where the next chapter will take us.”

HBO describes the show, which debuted in October 2016, as “a dark odyssey about the dawn of artificial consciousness and the birth of a new form of life on Earth.”

Based on the film written by Michael Crichton, Westworld was created for television by Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy, who are also executive producers. The other executive producers are J.J. Abrams, Richard J. Lewis, Roberto Patino, Athena Wickham and Ben Stephenson.

The show is produced by Kilter Films and Bad Robot Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television.