FX Plans to Roll Out Online ‘Simpsons World’ #TCA14

Complete Coverage: TCA Summer 2014

Related: Bart Simpson Shapes Up To Be Upfront Marathon Man

FX plans to launch Simpsons World, the online line home of TV’s longest running scripted show, in October.

The announcement was made by John Landgraf, CEO of FX Networks and FX Productions, at the TCA’s Press Tour in Los Angeles Monday. The name had not yet been officially announced.

The online site will have all 522 episodes of The Simpsons.

FX acquired the digital rights to The Simpsons when it acquired the rights to put the show on cable for the first time.

The cable net also announced the renewal of Fargo and Louie during the press tour.