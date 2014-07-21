'Louie' Renewed for Fifth Season at FX #TCA14

Complete Coverage: TCA Summer 2014

Louie has been renewed for a fifth season, FX Networks and FX Productions CEO John Landgraf announced Monday at the TCA summer press tour.

The new season will be either seven or eight episodes, and will air in Spring, 2015. The most recent season was 14 episodes and ended June 16.

Louie was nominated for five Primetime Emmy Awards, including best comedy actor for star and creator Louis C.K. and best comedy series.