FX Renews 'Fargo' #TCA14

Complete Coverage: TCA Summer 2014

FX has renewed anthology series Fargo, FX Networks and FX Productions CEO John Landgraf announced Monday at the TCA summer press tour.

The 10-episode second season will feature a new storyline and new characters, a la fellow FX anthology series American Horror Story. No season-two cast members have yet been announced.

The first season of Fargo drew 18 Emmy nominations, including nods in the best actor, miniseries category for stars Billy Bob Thornton and Martin Freeman. The season finale was broadcast June 17 on FX.

Fargo is a coproduction of FX Productions and MGM Television.