FX, 'New York Times' Team Up on Juul Project 'Move Fast & Vape Things'

Move Fast & Vape Things, an investigation into the e-cigarette company Juul, premieres Friday, Sept. 17 on FX and Hulu simultaneously. Running an hour and five minutes, it is the eighth film from The New York Times Presents. It depicts two Stanford graduates who sought to create an e-cigarette that would help people stop smoking.

“How did the founders of Juul lose their way and end up accused of addicting a whole new generation?” asks the producers.

John Pappas directs. The film features interviews with Juul insiders and the F.D.A.’s response to the e-cigarette issue.

Previous New York Times/FX films include Framing Britney Spears, The Killing of Breonna Taylor, The Teenager Who Hacked Twitter and Hurricane of Fire. The paper and cable network also team up on docuseries The Weekly.

The New York Times Presents is produced by The New York Times and Left/Right, a Red Arrow Studios company. Executive producers are Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver, Mary Robertson, Jason Stallman, Sam Dolnick and Stephanie Preiss.

FX Chairman John Landgraf described the network’s documentary brand as “a work in progress” during its TCA press session last month.