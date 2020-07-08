Monthly ‘NY Times’ Series on FX and Hulu

FX and Hulu are partnering with the New York Times to launch The New York Times Presents, a monthly documentary series. FX and Hulu call the show “a series of standalone documentaries powered by the unparalleled journalism and insight of The New York Times, bringing viewers close to the essential stories of our time.”

There will be 10 episodes. The first one airs July 10.

The July 10 episode, “They Get Brave,” is about doctors and nurses in New York during the pandemic. Aug. 7, it’s “This Is Dominic Fike: The Next Big Thing?”, about a young musician who is plucked from obscurity and given a $4 million record deal.

The series will also feature a documentary about the killing of Breonna Taylor by police in Louisville.

The New York Times Presents is produced by The New York Times and Left/Right, a Red Arrow Studios company. Executive producers are Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver, Mary Robertson, Jason Stallman, Sam Dolnick and Stephanie Preiss. The same team produced The Weekly, a collection of 30 half-hour documentaries.

FX debuted the New York Times series The Weekly last June.

Disney acquired FX and a majority stake in Hulu when it acquired most of the Fox assets last year.