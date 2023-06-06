Future Today Enables Contextual Ad Targeting In Deal With Iris TV
Advertisers can reach audiences on channels including Fawesome, HappyKIds, iFood.tv
Future Today made a deal with Iris.TV that will enable advertisers to contextually target viewers of Future Today networks.
Being Iris-enabled allows advertisers to use brand suitability and contextual data partners to target viewers across Future Today’s portfolio of ad-supported channels at the video level.
Other programmers that are Iris-enabled include AMC Networks, Warner Bros. Discovery, TelevisaUnivision, Hearst TV, Cox, Nexstar Media, Vevo and Vizio Ads.
The Future Today portfolio of channels includes Fawesome, The LEGO Channel, FilmRise, iFood, WatchFreeFlix, EncourageTV, BratTV and HappyKids/
The Future Today portfolio of channels are available on major OTT platforms including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Comcast, Xfinity, Samsung and. Vizio, reaching more than 50 million households.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010.