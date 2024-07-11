Future Today Adds Studio Content to Fawesome

Future Today said it has signed licencing deals with Sony Pictures Entertainment, Samuel Goldwyn Films and Gravitas Ventures that will add fresh content to its Fawesome free ad-supported streaming service.

“Fawesome’s growing audience has come to expect engaging and entertaining content,” Future Today VP senior VP of content acquisitions and partnerships David Di Lorenzo said. “Our new deals with these major studios allow us to continue to expand our premium content offering while satisfying the wants of our audience.”

Fawesome will add nearly a dozen films from Sony including Drive, Priest and The Guns of Navarone.

Titles coming to Fawesome from Samuel Goldwyn include The Baader Meinhof Complex, Taxi, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! and Rodgers & Hammerstein’s South Pacific.

The films Killbird, Bleeding Heart, Bluejay and The Stalking Fields will arrive on Fawesome from Gravitas, an Anthem Sports & Entertainment unit.

Earlier this year, Fawesome added a package of movies from Warner Bros. Discovery.

Future Today recently updated Fawesome’s user interface and said user growth increased more than 100% year over year.

“Future Today is dedicated to providing premium content solutions for advertisers. With Fawesome boasting an exceptionally diverse audience, often challenging to engage, these partnerships help brands reach desired audiences more effectively,” Jennifer D’Alessandro, head of ad sales and marketing at Future Today, said.