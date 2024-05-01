Future Today Putting First Original Shows On Fawesome Channel (NewFronts)

Future Today said that it plans to launch the first original shows on its Fawesome streaming channel.

Digital Media Studios is producing four Fawesome Originals.

The shows are competition series Southern Food Truck Wars; Game Night; The Peanut Man, a biographical drama about George Washington Carver and Greenwood Rising, a drama about O.W. Gurley, who turned the Greenwood District of Tulsa into Black Wall Street.

“Since our inception we have successfully delivered some of the top content to streaming families. Now with originals, we embark on the next chapter in our company’s growth,” said Vikrant Mathur, co-founder of Future Today.

“With the increase of subscription video-on-demand fatigue, these projects will expand our portfolio of quality content and give consumers original programming they desire at a price they love - free. Our new shows and movies are just the start. We aim to bring more original content to Fawesome viewers in the future,” he said.

The new shows are expected to launch later this year.

“Our collaboration with Future Today for Fawesome Originals marks a significant milestone in our mission to deliver high-quality, engaging, and audience-specific made-to-order content,” said Aaron L. Williams, CEO of Digital Media Studios. “With our two new state-of-the-art facilities, we are thrilled to embark on this new journey with Future Today.”

Future Today made the announcement at its NewFront presentation Wednesday.

“Original content that is exclusive to Future Today is a welcome and exciting addition to the portfolio. Future Today has the knowledge and expertise to be successful. Creating original content is a natural progression as we enter the next phase of streaming media. Having started with building apps, now it's time to become storytellers,” said Jennifer D'Alessandro, head of ad sales and marketing at Future Today. “By developing original content, we have an opportunity to ideate storylines and integrate brands into the production, delivering new avenues to connect with audiences beyond ad creatives.”

Joshua K. Carpenter, Founder of Global Content, played a key role in facilitating and negotiating the production slate deal on behalf of Future Today and Digital Media Studios.