Future Today Adds Snoop Dogg’s ‘DoggyLand’ To HappyKids Lineup

Future Today said it has added Snoop Dogg’s animated Doggyland to its free streaming service HappyKids.

The 3D, which features singing and dancing dogs in a vibrant world, will also continue streaming on YouTube and other platforms.

Snoop Dog provides the voice of Bow Wizzle, the leader of the pact.

"Snoop Dogg and his team’s visionary creation of Doggyland extends beyond traditional animation and mere family entertainment; it emerges as an instrument for cognitive development and cultivating positive habits for children," said David Di Lorenzo, senior VP of kids and family programming for Future Today. "For HappyKids, we want to ensure that parents feel confident and comfortable that the content their preschool children are watching is both stimulating and entertaining.”

Doggyland was created by Snoop Dogg, October London and Claude Brooks.

HappyKids features more than 110,000 titles from 150 content partners.

"We are so excited to partner with Future Today to bring Doggyland to HappyKids,” said Snoop Dogg,. “They're doing amazing things, helping to make free quality children's entertainment accessible to kids all around the world. This is exactly what the spirit of Doggyland is all about, bringing smiles and joy to children everywhere.”